Thousands Of Phallic Innkeeper Worms Have Washed Ashore In California

Man...nature.

Things have gotten weird at Drakes Beach in Northern California's Point Reyes National Seashore, where thousands of innkeeper worms (Urechis caupo) have washed ashore. Not really a big deal...until you see them. Prepare yourself...and scroll down the page. Now you know why these odd aquatic creatures are nicknamed the "penis fish."

Experts recently spotted what they call, "thousands of 10-inch wiggly pink sausages" on this Pacific coast beach (probably brought ashore my a strong storm). Most of the time we don't see these fugly animals: they like to build U-shaped burrows underneath the muddy sand. Sea otters look at these things as a delicacy.

This may just be the weirdest thing you've seen today!



Thousands of these marine worms, called fat innkeeper worms—or "penis fish"—washed up on Drake's Beach after a recent storm. -- But why? https://t.co/MwY6xkN3kb pic.twitter.com/vGMpSvGoAT — Bay Nature magazine (@BayNature) December 11, 2019

Because fat innkeeper worms and ghost shrimp don’t get enough love https://t.co/KB3fcZzHYD — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) November 30, 2018

Video of Fat Inn Keeper Worms of Elkhorn Slough

Source: CNET

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!