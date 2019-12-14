Thousands Of Phallic Innkeeper Worms Have Washed Ashore In California

It's not really intended, but this is kind of NSFW.

December 14, 2019
Angela Chase
Getty Images

Man...nature.

Things have gotten weird at Drakes Beach in Northern California's Point Reyes National Seashore, where thousands of innkeeper worms (Urechis caupo) have washed ashore.  Not really a big deal...until you see them.  Prepare yourself...and scroll down the page.  Now you know why these odd aquatic creatures are nicknamed the "penis fish."

Experts recently spotted what they call, "thousands of 10-inch wiggly pink sausages" on this Pacific coast beach (probably brought ashore my a strong storm).  Most of the time we don't see these fugly animals: they like to build U-shaped burrows underneath the muddy sand.  Sea otters look at these things as a delicacy.

Source: CNET

