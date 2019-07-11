Thousands Join Facebook Group Pledging To Storm Area 51

The Facebook Groups Says The Purpose For The Invasion Is To “See Them Aliens”

July 11, 2019
Area 51 is about to get some unwelcomed visitors, but they won’t be extra-terrestrials. A new Facebook event group titled, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” has gone viral, and has many alien hunters excited to join the charge. Over 300,000 people have already signed up for the event.

The Facebook event says its purpose is to “see them aliens” and calls for a “Naruto run,” which is a Japanese running style involving arms outstretched backwards and heads forward. While the page seems to be written in a joking fashion, many are taking it serious. “We can move faster than their bullets” says the page of their plan.

While many Facebook users are excited to join the Area 51 invasion supposedly taking place in September. Alien hunters around the country are hoping this is their chance to expose the secrets of Area 51. Most likely though, it will just lead to some entertaining arrest stories.

Via CNN

