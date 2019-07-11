Thousands Join Facebook Group Pledging To Storm Area 51

Area 51 is about to get some unwelcomed visitors, but they won’t be extra-terrestrials. A new Facebook event group titled, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” has gone viral, and has many alien hunters excited to join the charge. Over 300,000 people have already signed up for the event.

Over 300,000 people have signed on to a Facebook event pledging to raid Area 51 in Nevada in a quest to "see them aliens."https://t.co/7rOZM2bRSV — CNN (@CNN) July 11, 2019

The Facebook event says its purpose is to “see them aliens” and calls for a “Naruto run,” which is a Japanese running style involving arms outstretched backwards and heads forward. While the page seems to be written in a joking fashion, many are taking it serious. “We can move faster than their bullets” says the page of their plan.

My mom said I can storm Area 51 with you guys if I get a ride there and back. — Cheyenne1242 (@Cheyenne12421) July 11, 2019

The CIA when they heard about the Storm Area 51 FB event. -- #aliens pic.twitter.com/xVSZWokpxI — Jordan Breckon (@BrexSplode) July 5, 2019

Area 51 on September 20th pic.twitter.com/3rAleAKMyd — hunter (@hunter03866280) July 11, 2019

While many Facebook users are excited to join the Area 51 invasion supposedly taking place in September. Alien hunters around the country are hoping this is their chance to expose the secrets of Area 51. Most likely though, it will just lead to some entertaining arrest stories.

Via CNN