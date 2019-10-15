Is There A Black Crowes Reunion In The Works?

Rumors have been swirling online recently that The Black Crowes are reuniting and going on tour in 2020.

2020 will be the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album "Shake Your Money Maker" and band manager Pete Angelus said he is aware that Chris and Rich Robinson have made a deal "with Live Nation for a 2020 tour." But, a rep from Live Nation said they currently don't have “any intel” on possible tour dates.

The last time the group toured was in 2013 before the band split after Chris claimed ownership should belong to him.

Rich said: "After having the privilege of writing and performing the music of The Black Crowes over the last 24 years, I find myself in the position of saying that the band has broken up."

"I love my brother, and respect his talent. But his present demand that I must give up my equal share of the band, and that drummer Steve Gorman relinquish 100% of his share, reducing him to a salaried employee, is not something I could agree to."

We'll just have to wait and hope for the best.

-story via loudersound.com