Theater Plays Horror Movie Trailer Before Peter Rabbit; Kids Run Out Screaming

Its pretty obvious that horror and family friendly movies go together like oil and water. So, you'd think a movie theater would know not to put the two genres in the same screening, right?

Well, there's a theater in Australia that recently made that very mistake... This all happened at a theater in Preth, on Wednesday, a national holiday in Australia called Anzac Day. Most people get the day off, so, as you'd expect, families flocked to the movies for some nice wholesome fun.

Unfortunately, the families who went to see the animated children's flick, 'Peter Rabbit,' got way more than they bargained for. Before the feature film, the theater accidentally played a trailer for the upcoming horror movie, 'Hereditary.' As you can imagine, this didn't go over well...

“It was dreadful,” said one parent. Adults struggled to cover their children's ears and eyes, and several were even seen running out of the theater holding their kids.

Video of Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24

In fact, these families, and the theater, were particularly unlucky, as 'Hereditary' is touted as one of the scariest films of the year! Just check out the trailer above and you'll see what we're talking about...

The theater tried to make up for the mix up. They did take down the trailers and even gave the horrified parents free movie passes. The only problem is those passes expired on April 25th, the same day this whole fiasco went down...

Via Gizmodo