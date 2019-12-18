Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Poison Added Seven New Dates To The 2020 Stadium Mega-Tour

Rumors were confirmed in November of a reuniting massive stadium tour with Motley Crue hitting the road with Def Leppard & Poison in 2020.Fans were so excited when the tour dates were announced and now can get even more excited because this tour just got bigger. There are seven new dates set in place for the upcoming 2020 stadium mega tour with these rock stars.

The new slate of dates take place before the tours previous announced start date of July 7, in Miami. The bands new opening date is now June 21, in San Antonio, Texas. The newly announced gigs include Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Poison New Tour Dates

June 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

June 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

June 25 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium

June 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

June 29 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

July 3 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

Tickets for the new added tour dates will go on sale Jan. 6th.

