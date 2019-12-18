Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Poison Added Seven New Dates To The 2020 Stadium Mega-Tour
Concert will kickoff in Texas
Rumors were confirmed in November of a reuniting massive stadium tour with Motley Crue hitting the road with Def Leppard & Poison in 2020.Fans were so excited when the tour dates were announced and now can get even more excited because this tour just got bigger. There are seven new dates set in place for the upcoming 2020 stadium mega tour with these rock stars.
The new slate of dates take place before the tours previous announced start date of July 7, in Miami. The bands new opening date is now June 21, in San Antonio, Texas. The newly announced gigs include Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland.
New Dates Added To Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison & Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Tour:https://t.co/C0X23jniLr@DefLeppard @MotleyCrue @Poison @joanjett pic.twitter.com/r0vVTQs8Nf— Theprp.com (@theprp) December 18, 2019
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Poison New Tour Dates
June 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
June 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
June 25 – St. Louis, Missouri @ Busch Stadium
June 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
June 29 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark
July 3 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
Tickets for the new added tour dates will go on sale Jan. 6th.
Via: Rolling Stone