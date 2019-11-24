The Killers Announce New Album Drop

It looks like 2020 will be a busy year for The Killers. Earlier this month they announced they would soon release their sixth studio album, ‘Imploding the Mirage’ in the spring of 2020. Their last album was in 2017.

They also announced upcoming tour dates in the U.K. and Ireland this upcoming summer. The tour will take place next May and June. They were originally going to perform 9 shows making stops in England, Scotland and Ireland, but their shows sold out so fast they added 2 more dates and will perform consecutively in London and Dublin. Their concerts will also feature some very special guest Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers.



See their tour dates below.



May 28: Falkirk, Scotland @ The Falkirk Stadium -with Blossoms

May 30: Manchester, England @ Emirates Old Trafford -with Blossoms

June 1: Norwich, England @ Carrow Road Stadium -with Blossoms

June 3: Southampton, England @ St. Mary's Stadium -with Blossoms

June 5: London, England @ Emirates Stadium- with Sam Fender June 6: London, England @ Emirates Stadium -with Sam Fender

June 9: Bristol, England @ Ashton Gate Stadium -with Manic Street Preachers

June 11: Coventry, England @ Ricoh Stadium -with Manic Street Preachers

June 13: Middlesbrough, England @ Riverside Stadium -with Manic Street Preachers

June 16: Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle – with Sam Fender June17: Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle– with Sam Fender



Tickets went on sale to the public on Friday, Nov.22 and are available on Ticketmaster. Fans were able to pre-order the album and gain early access to tickets.

Via: Billboard

