The Black Keys And Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh Jam Out

The Black Keys are on their “Let’s Rock Tour” at their LA show they surprised fans with the iconic Eagles guitarist, Joe Walsh at their concert Tuesday night.

More than halfway through the bands encore performance Dan Auerbach welcomed Joe Walsh to accompany the band on stage.

"We are beyond honored to have a guest come out and play with us tonight. Someone who we all up here onstage idolized over the years,” said Auerbach while introducing the guitar legend. “Not just because he's an amazing musician, but because he was from our own backyard, from northeastern Ohio.”

We couldn't have had a better guest on stage with us to honor Glenn Schwartz & play one of his tunes, thanks @JoeWalsh for showing us how it's done. Look out for a project with Cleveland, OH & James Gang legends Joe & Glenn on @easyeyesound in 2020.



-- @catielaffoon pic.twitter.com/sRjsMjYWvl — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) November 22, 2019

Video of The Black keys ft. Joe Walsh! Live!

When Walsh stepped on stage the crowd went wild. Aurebach and Walsh played tribute to guitar legend Glenn Schwartz, who passed away last November.

The band played a long set including old school and new songs from their latest album. It was a cross-section of the Keys’ discography.

Via: Billboard