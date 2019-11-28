Texas Waitress Is Surprised With A Car From Customers

Video of Couple surprises waitress with car

Adrianna Edwards is a waitress at Denny’s in Galveston, Texas. This thanksgiving she is very grateful for a couples generosity and kind gesture.

Edwards commute to work consisted of her walking 14 miles to work, 7 miles there and back, with more than four hours in travel time.

Thankfully her walking days are over after a kind couple she served on Tuesday bought her a new car a few hours after they met her.

They went to Denny’s for breakfast when they heard about Edwards walking 14 miles to get to her job and back home. After the couple finished their meal and left the restaurant, they returned to surprise Edwards with a 2011 Nissan Sentra. They handed Edwards the keys.

The woman who bought the car said Edwards teared up, “Made me happy she was so moved .”

Edwards, was currently saving money towards her goal of purchasing a car. Now that she has been gifted a car it will turn her hours of walking to 15 minute commute. This will also allow her to start college earlier than she expected.

The couple who gave her the car would like to remain anonymous, the only thing the couple asked in return from Edwards was for her to pay the good deed forward.

‘I FEEL LIKE I’M DREAMING.’ This Galveston woman walked 14 miles to and from work. That all changed after two customers changed her life. After serving the couple, they returned with a car. Watch the perfect pre-Thanksgiving story only on @abc13houston at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/EnUlXxrsKb — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) November 27, 2019

Edwards explains how it still seems surreal, and how if she sees someone in need she will be moved to help them out.

Via: CNN