Texas Waitress Is Surprised With A Car From Customers

She would walk hours to commute to her job and back

November 28, 2019
Angela Chase
Woman smiling while showing key in car

Credit: Getty Images/Antonio Diaz

Adrianna Edwards is a waitress at Denny’s in Galveston, Texas.  This thanksgiving she is very grateful for a couples generosity and kind gesture.

Edwards commute to work consisted of her walking 14 miles to work, 7 miles there and back,  with more than four hours in travel time.

Thankfully her walking days are over after a kind couple she served on Tuesday bought her a new car a few hours after they met her.

They went to Denny’s for breakfast when they heard about Edwards walking 14 miles to get to her job and back home. After the couple finished their meal and left the restaurant, they returned to surprise Edwards with a 2011 Nissan Sentra. They handed Edwards the keys.

The woman who bought the car said Edwards teared up, “Made me happy she was so moved .”

Edwards, was currently saving money towards her goal of purchasing a car. Now that she has been gifted a car it will turn her hours of walking to 15 minute commute. This will also allow her to start college earlier than she expected.

The couple who gave her the car would like to remain anonymous, the only thing the couple asked in return from Edwards was for her to pay the good deed forward.

Edwards explains how it still seems surreal, and how if she sees someone in need she will be moved to help them out.

Via: CNN

