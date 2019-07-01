Texas Rangers Cancel Game After Death Of Angel’s Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Story from our sister station, 105.3 The Fan:

Tonight's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers has been postponed after pitcher Tyler Skaggs died today in Texas, according to both clubs.

The Rangers are advising fans who have tickets to tonight's game to hold onto them until a makeup date is set in August.

Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 pic.twitter.com/vgZTUBIc40 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) July 1, 2019

Southlake police released a statement saying they responded to a call of an unconscious person in a room at the Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place. Officers arrived at around 2:18 p.m. and found Skaggs unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southlake police say no foul play is suspected in the 27-year-old's death.

"Tonight's scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park In Arlington has been postponed due to the tragic passing of Tyler Skaggs. The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss. The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."

Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019

The Angels released the following statement:

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Major League Baseball also released a statement:

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.

This is a developing news story.