Texas Pecans Chosen For New Snickers Bars After Nationwide Contest

September 25, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
snickers

Matt Cardy / Stringer

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features
Food

This month Snickers ran a nationwide contest called "The Great American Nut Search" which asked people what nut they would like to be in their next Snickers bar.  

Cases were made for all kinds of nuts like cashews from Florida, pistachios from California, and macadamia nuts from Hawaii. 

However, Mars said that in the end only Texans were the most passionate about our favorite local nut: pecans.   

“It turned out that fans from Texas and across the south are nuts about pecans and wanted to taste America’s native nut in our iconic candy bar,” said Snickers brand director Josh Olken.  

The candy bars will be limited edition and pecans in the candy bar will be produced from a location in Waco.

-story via ktvt.com 

Tags: 
Texas
Snickers
pecans
candy bar
contest
New
nuts
Mars
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes