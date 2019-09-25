Texas Pecans Chosen For New Snickers Bars After Nationwide Contest

This month Snickers ran a nationwide contest called "The Great American Nut Search" which asked people what nut they would like to be in their next Snickers bar.

Cases were made for all kinds of nuts like cashews from Florida, pistachios from California, and macadamia nuts from Hawaii.

However, Mars said that in the end only Texans were the most passionate about our favorite local nut: pecans.

It's official, SNICKERS Pecan is coming out for a limited time only. Order your box now! https://t.co/TeTBsPU4VO pic.twitter.com/QUJ8KYar6N — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) September 25, 2019

“It turned out that fans from Texas and across the south are nuts about pecans and wanted to taste America’s native nut in our iconic candy bar,” said Snickers brand director Josh Olken.

The candy bars will be limited edition and pecans in the candy bar will be produced from a location in Waco.

-story via ktvt.com