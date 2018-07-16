Texas Native Chuck Norris Visits Garland Police

July 16, 2018
Angela Chase

The actor and Texas native, Chuck Norris, visited the Garland Police Department on Monday.

GPD tweeted a photo of a few officers with the actor himself. 

What would you ask if you had the opportunity to meet Chuck Norris?

 

