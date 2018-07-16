Texas Native Chuck Norris Visits Garland Police

Chuck Norris doesn’t need #MondayMotivation, Monday needs #NorrisMotivation. Happy Monday! We hope you have a Chuck Norris kind of day. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/thtxlOcMVi — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) July 16, 2018

The actor and Texas native, Chuck Norris, visited the Garland Police Department on Monday.

GPD tweeted a photo of a few officers with the actor himself.

What would you ask if you had the opportunity to meet Chuck Norris?

via NBCDFW