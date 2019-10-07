Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding

Crockett man was taken into custody after confessing to a bank robbery the day before his wedding. He wanted to pay for the venue and ring with the money he stole.

He went into the bank demanding money and saying he had a weapon on him. The bank gave him money and he fled the scene as the cameras got a good look at his face.

His fiancee called him saying he needs to turn himself into the police. He told the police he was getting married and still need to pay a couple of things off.

Luckily most of the money was recovered.

“No wedding took place that I know of, It didn’t happen in my jail.” the officer said.





Via East Texas Matters