Texas Man Dies While Fishing On The Gulf Of Mexico

A person has died while fishing near Corpus Christi after being infected with a bacteria in the water.

South Texas health officials say they took the person to the hospital because of sever leg pain. Doctors say he had a skin tear, went inside the water, and the bacteria went inside and infected the area.

Doctors had to amputate the leg but unfortunately, the person died.

The vibrio bacteria inhabits the coastal waters during the summer time and where the oysters live. This bacteria can go inside the body through an open wound or raw/undercooked shellfish.

Be sure to seal any open wounds before going inside the ocean.

