Texas Lawmakers Passes Bill To Allow Dogs In Outdoor Dining Areas Across The State

Calling all dog parents, check this out!

The Texas Senate approved on a bill that woudl allow dog owners to bring their dogs to outdoor dining area restaurants across the state of Texas.

This bill was introduced by Sen. Kelly Hancock to give dog owners more time with their furry friends.

With SB 476, all restaurants needs to post a sign for allowing dogs in the outdoor areas and are NOT allowed inside the restaurants.

The dog will need to be on a leash and are not allowed to be on a seat, table, countertop or other similar surfaces.

If restaurants cooks food outside the outdoor dining area or has buffets, then dogs are not allowed. At the end, it's up to the restaurant if they would allow dogs in their premises.

via CBS 11