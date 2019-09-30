Texas City Is Second On 'America's Most Miserable Cities' List

According to the census data from 1,000 cities and population changes here are some of the most miserable cities to live in the US. Whether the reason is the opportunity for work, household incomes, healthcare, commute times people living in poverty, the cities are prone to natural disasters or high crime rates.

California, New Jersey and Florida were the top 3 states with the most miserable cities. Texas was not too far behind with five cities on the map based on the census.

Here they are listed:

2.Port Arthur, Texas,

Port Arthur, landed the number two spot. It is a city surrounded by oil refineries, has 55,000 residents. Fifty-three percent are working, and 30% are living in poverty.

The city was hit by hurricanes in 2005, 2008, and 2017. Harvey, the latest,

12. Brownsville, Texas

Brownsville has 183,000 residents, 56% of people are working, and more than 31% of people are living in poverty. More than 35% don't have health insurance.

The city is on the Mexican border and is often a crossing for immigrants who entered the country illegally, it is one of the most patrolled places in the country.

20. Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville has 41,500 residents; 39% of its people are working, and almost 35% live in poverty. The low employment, however, is in part because those living in prisons are counted in the city's population.

39. Harlingen, Texas

Harlingen has 65,000 residents; 56% are working, and 30% live in poverty.

Recently it's been dealing with flooding issues, and it is one three cities where 2,000 immigrants were released in 2019.

48. Pasadena, Texas

Pasadena has 153,000 people, 65% of whom are working, and one-fifth live in poverty. While Nearly 29% of people don't have health insurance.

The city is based near petrochemical plants and is known for its race issues. It used to be home to the Texas headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan.

Via: Business Insider