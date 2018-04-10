Texas Girl Sets Record for Youngest Female to Climb Mt. Kilimanjaro

She's only 7 and already setting records.

Montannah Kenney is from Austin Texas, and now holds the record of the youngest female to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. She spent spring break with her mom making the climb. Together they climbed upwards of 19,341-feet in six and a half days, all while they endured rain, hail and snow. Montannah told the Austin Chronicle that her motivation for making the climb is simply to be closer to her father who passed away when she was three.

The idea of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro came when Montannah over heard her mom Hollie Kenney, talking to a friend about making the climb. She insisted on making the climb with her mom, the two even planned on making the climb when Montannah turned 10, the minimum age required to climb. Through some research they discovered that an 8 year old had set the current record, all they needed was a proper permit. The two set a goal to climb before Montannahs 8th birthday in May.

Hollie says that Monannah just wanted to be closer to heaven where her father was, "She knew that she would be closer to him by climbing the mountain, but mainly wanted to do it because she loves adventures."