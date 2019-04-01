Texas DMV Rejects 'Inspiring' Personalized License Plate Because It Was 'Indecent'

This North Texas woman wanted a personalized license plate to express her love to living life, only for the Texas DMV to reject it because it was "indecent".

Angie Strader wanted her license plate to read "L♥VELIFE" but the DMV has a misinterpretation of it, thus rejecting it, even though Strader has a personal inspiration about it.

"About a year-and-a-half ago, I was involved in a carbon monoxide poisoning. I wasn't expected to make it, and from that moment forward I really feel like every day is a blessing," she says. "And I truly appreciate life more than I ever did before. And I love life."

Public Information Officer of the DMV, Adam Shaivitz says that the definition she wants meant a romantic or sexual relationship.

Shaivitz sent her alternative license plates that included a letter "I", for example:

-ILVLIFE

-ILVLIF

-I♥L1F

The DMV rejects a personalized license plate if it contains:

-indecency

-vulgarity

-derogatory

-illegal activity

-misrepresenting a government agency

via NBC DFW