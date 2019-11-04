Texas College Student Breaks World Record For Standing High Jump

A local student from the University of Texas Arlington has just entered into the Guinness World Records for the highest standing jump.

Brett Williams broke the record by jumping a total of 5 feet and 5 inches vertically.

"Some of my buddies were at the gym and they had a little box with a couple of 45 pound weights on it and they asked me to come jump on it and it turns out I was kind of pretty good at it," Williams told KXAS-TV.

-story via upi.com