Texans Will Need A 'Gold Star' On Their Driver License In Order To Fly Domestically In 2020

April 10, 2019
These are for the people who are wanting to fly or fly frequently domestically. When you have time, check your driver's license. If you don't have a Gold Star on the top right hand corner, you won't be able to fly in 2020.

This is from the REAL ID Act that was passed by Congress after the events of 9/11 where it's a federal requirement to have a state-issued license or ID cards to enter specific federal buidlings or flying domestically.

It was passed back in 2005, but won't go in effect until 2020.

In the photo shown above, the Gold Star you see on the top right-hand corner, this is what TSA will be looking for starting October 1st, 2020. This is required for all air travelers who are 18 years or older or another acceptable form of ID to travel within the country. 

You'll have to either renew your license before your expiration date, or renew before Oct. 1st, 2020. If you renewed after October 2016, you should already have a Gold Star on your license.

 

via CBS Austin

 

