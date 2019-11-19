Texans Are More Like East Coasters Than Southerners According to Personality Study

The University of Cambridge, UT Austin and the University of Helsinki all wanted to know if where people live can truly shape their personality.

So the respective departments in each of those schools began psychological research spanning from 2003 to 2015, and found something pretty interesting about Texans.

Apparently, Texans share a certain psychological trait found in most of the mid-Atlantic states and New England states.

The common dominate personality traits are “temperamental and uninhibited” traits.

The study says that, “The psychological profile of the [temperamental and uninhibited] region is defined by low Extraversion, very low Agreeableness and Conscientiousness, very high Neuroticism, and moderately high Openness.”

Of course one can argue that this might describe the people who live in urban areas of the state but not necessarily everyone.

-story via dmagazine.com