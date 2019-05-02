Test Dummies Fall During A Roller Coaster Test Run In New Jersey

May 2, 2019
During a safety test run for a new roller coaster in New Jersey, test dummies fell off and into a neighboring hotel.

According to park officials, they said that the water dummies had undetected leaks that made them lose their mass and their shape. Officials say that this won't happen to humans and the ride passed all safety tests, which includes the lap bar.

The new roller coaster is problem-free and runs test every day for two hours.

 

