Tesla Roadster Launched Into Space In February Now Beyond Mars, According To SpaceX

It appears there truly is a star man in the sky, and it just passed by Mars. According to SpaceX, The roadster they sent into space, with a mannequin they dubbed ‘Starman,’ has passed by Mars in its journey through space. “Next stop, the restaurant at the end of the universe,” said the company, referencing the series, ‘A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

SpaceX launched the Tesla Roadster back in February. The car and mannequin were aboard the Falcon Heavy rocket, which launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. During the launch, the car was playing David Bowie’s, ‘Space Oddity’ from the radio. It is unknown if anything is still playing form the car while it travels through space.

The Tesla Roadster is a part of a test mission for SpaceX. While it travels around Mars, the Roadster will be tracking information. The mannequin is also dressed in full space suit, which will allow the company to test the suit, as it moves closer to one day being used by humans.

While it is unconventional to put a working car in a rocket ship, during a test mission or any other, it is normal to put some form of weight in the rocket, in order to emulate cargo that would be in the ship for a normal flight. This is where SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk came up with the idea to put a car in the rocket. Of course, he wouldn’t put any car in the rocket, instead placing one of his own Tesla Roadster’s in the rocket to be sent into an orbit around Mars.

Starman’s current location. Next stop, the restaurant at the end of the universe. pic.twitter.com/Ty5m8IjJpE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 3, 2018

“That seemed extremely boring,” said Elon Musk said before the launch, while discussing using normal methods to match cargo weight. “Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel.” Not only was it a great idea that was met with joy from fans, but it was also great promotion for Musk’s other company, Tesla Motors.

Via USA Today