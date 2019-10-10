Terrell Senior's Creative Invitation to Homecoming Dance Goes Viral
October 10, 2019
Categories:
This week a Terrell High School student is going viral for his impressive homecoming proposal.
Better step up fellas!
-story via nbcdfw.com
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
11 Oct
Masterchef Jr Live! The Theatre at Grand Prairie
17 Oct
100.3 JACK-FM Presents The Spazmatics The Sound Stage & Amphitheater at Cypress Waters
22 Oct
We Will Rock You The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
24 Oct
100.3 JACK-FM Presents Le Freak – The Greatest Disco Band in the World The Sound Stage & Amphitheater at Cypress Waters
26 Oct
Dia de los Muertos Dallas City Hall