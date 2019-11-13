Nine Years After Sending A Message In A Bottle, Teen Gets A Letter Back

A 19 year old student from Suffolk University is having a pretty surreal moment.

9 years ago when Max Vredenburgh was only 10 years old, he wrote a note, stuffed it into a bottle and let it loose into the Atlantic Ocean. The note read that whoever finds that message to mail Max back letting him know it had been found and where.

And last month, Max finally got a letter in return just like he asked for.

"I was always an imaginative child growing up, so I thought it would be something fun to do," Vredenburgh said. "I really hoped I would get a response, but I did not think it would actually work," he continued.

The person who found Max's note found it off the French coast line.

On August 21, 2010 I threw a message in a bottle into the ocean from a beach in Rockport, MA. On October 10, 2019 that letter was found on the beach in France. I am mind blown. 9 years. pic.twitter.com/Af2tEwoQtq — māx (@VredenburghMax) November 8, 2019

Max said he is currently working on writing back.

-story via msn.com