School District Apologizes After A Teacher Told First Graders That Santa’s Not Real

How old were you when someone broke the news that Santa Clause wasn’t real? It probably wasn’t when you 7-years-old, you know the prime age for believing in Santa.

A substitute teacher at the Cedar Hill Elementary School in New Jersey made a poor call and broke the news to a whole classroom of first graders that Santa Clause isn’t real.

Following the incident, the school district and principal had to send a letter home to parents apologizing for what had happened, and so parents could take the appropriate steps to try and maintain their child's innocence of the holiday season.

The districts Superintendent Rene Rovtar said she was "troubled and disheartened” when she was told about the incident last Thursday.

One parent told New Jersey 12 News that her 6-year-old daughter came home extremely upset after being told that Santa isn’t real. “I was heartbroken. You know, my daughter is the hugest believer in the whole Christmas spirit - Santa, giving.”

The Schools principal Michael Raj made a statement saying that he has spoken with the teacher about her "poor judgment”, and that he is truly aware of the sensitive nature of this announcement.

Administrators haven’t said yet whether the teacher will return to the district or not.

This teacher definitely landed herself on the naughty list this year.

Via: USA Today