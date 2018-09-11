Taco Bueno Permanently Closes 9 Restaurants Across DFW

Bad news for fans of Taco Bueno. The restaurant is closing down 16 of its restaurants, nine of them are from North Texas.

Here are the restaurants that closed:

Arlington

2307 S. Cooper Street

2140 E. Pioneer Parkway

Balch Springs

11932 Elam Road

Dallas

2630 S. Buckner Blvd

Fort Worth

5600 Camp Bowie Blvd

8601 Camp Bowie W. Blvd

7057 Ridgmar Meadow Road

Granbury

1180 East Highway 377

Hurst

1321 Desiree Lane

The new CEO of the Farmers Branch-based restaurant says he is trying to "identify underperforming business areas and reallocate resources towards more productive pursuits."

via Guide Live