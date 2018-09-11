Taco Bueno Permanently Closes 9 Restaurants Across DFW
September 11, 2018
Bad news for fans of Taco Bueno. The restaurant is closing down 16 of its restaurants, nine of them are from North Texas.
Here are the restaurants that closed:
Arlington
2307 S. Cooper Street
2140 E. Pioneer Parkway
Balch Springs
11932 Elam Road
Dallas
2630 S. Buckner Blvd
Fort Worth
5600 Camp Bowie Blvd
8601 Camp Bowie W. Blvd
7057 Ridgmar Meadow Road
Granbury
1180 East Highway 377
Hurst
1321 Desiree Lane
The new CEO of the Farmers Branch-based restaurant says he is trying to "identify underperforming business areas and reallocate resources towards more productive pursuits."
via Guide Live