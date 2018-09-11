Taco Bueno Permanently Closes 9 Restaurants Across DFW

September 11, 2018
Bad news for fans of Taco Bueno. The restaurant is closing down 16 of its restaurants, nine of them are from North Texas. 

Here are the restaurants that closed:

Arlington

2307 S. Cooper Street

2140 E. Pioneer Parkway

 

Balch Springs

11932 Elam Road

 

Dallas

2630 S. Buckner Blvd

 

Fort Worth

5600 Camp Bowie Blvd

8601 Camp Bowie W. Blvd

7057 Ridgmar Meadow Road

 

Granbury

1180 East Highway 377

 

Hurst

1321 Desiree Lane

 

The new CEO of the Farmers Branch-based restaurant says he is trying to "identify underperforming business areas and reallocate resources towards more productive pursuits."

 

