Taco Bueno Has Closed More Than 10 DFW Locations This Month Alone

We have some bad news for all you Taco Bueno lovers out there.

The fast-food Mexican restaurant has now closed 14 more DFW locations, just in December alone.

These closures are based on a “strategic decision” according to Chief Marketing Officer Jason Abelkop. "We're done closing restaurants and are focused on a bright future for the brand, including company and franchisee growth.” The statement also says that the company believes that closing these locations “will lead to a stronger system.“

Four of these locations closed on December 10th, following ten more on December 17th.

Back in September when 9 locations closed, the company said their reason for shutting down those restaurants was that they were underperforming.

Here are the DFW locations that have closed in December.



Arlington

4920 S. Cooper St.

Cleburne

1305 W. Henderson St.

Dallas

17848 Preston Road

Fort Worth

6050 Hulen St.

9101 North Freeway

1608 Handley Drive

Garland

5724 Broadway Blvd.

Irving

2951 N. Belt Line Road

904 W. Airport Freeway

Keller

1510 E. Keller Parkway

Plano

4100 Legacy Drive

720 W. Spring Creek Parkway

3400 K Ave.

Southlake

2305 E. Southlake Blvd.

Via: Guidelive