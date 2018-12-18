Taco Bueno Has Closed More Than 10 DFW Locations This Month Alone
We have some bad news for all you Taco Bueno lovers out there.
The fast-food Mexican restaurant has now closed 14 more DFW locations, just in December alone.
These closures are based on a “strategic decision” according to Chief Marketing Officer Jason Abelkop. "We're done closing restaurants and are focused on a bright future for the brand, including company and franchisee growth.” The statement also says that the company believes that closing these locations “will lead to a stronger system.“
Four of these locations closed on December 10th, following ten more on December 17th.
Back in September when 9 locations closed, the company said their reason for shutting down those restaurants was that they were underperforming.
Here are the DFW locations that have closed in December.
Arlington
4920 S. Cooper St.
Cleburne
1305 W. Henderson St.
Dallas
17848 Preston Road
Fort Worth
6050 Hulen St.
9101 North Freeway
1608 Handley Drive
Garland
5724 Broadway Blvd.
Irving
2951 N. Belt Line Road
904 W. Airport Freeway
Keller
1510 E. Keller Parkway
Plano
4100 Legacy Drive
720 W. Spring Creek Parkway
3400 K Ave.
Southlake
2305 E. Southlake Blvd.
