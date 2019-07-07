Taco Bell Is Currently Experiencing A Tortilla Shortage

Do you know what’s the most disappointing feeling? When you walk into a restaurant and you already know what you're going to order and the waiter tells you they ran out of that item.

Right now Taco Bell is experiencing a tortilla shortage. You know one of the main parts of every item on their menu. According to the fast food chain, there seems to be a problem with their supplier.

A few employees confirmed on Reddit that the company is dealing with a nationwide warehouse shortage on their 10” tortillas. Due to the low number of tortillas, some locations are unable to make burritos and quesadillas. Taco Bell is encouraging its customers to order other menu items that aren’t made with tortillas, such as the Power Menu Bowl and Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

Taco Bell released a statement to Fox News addressing the shortage.

“While some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages, we are working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos) in those restaurants and encourage fans to try the Chalupa Cravings Box in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

Good news: free thanks to T-mobile

Bad news: chainwide tortilla shortage

HOWEVER they now have creative license! (@ Taco Bell in Sterling Heights, MI) https://t.co/CNQW9HhxZ1 pic.twitter.com/Xx9TJ0RdcA — Erwin Coronel (@CreeperCK) July 2, 2019

When we look back on history, we'll be able to tell our grandchildren that we survived the tortilla shortage of 2019.

Via: New York Post