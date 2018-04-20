Swedish DJ Avicii, Found Dead at 28

A statement was released by publicist Diana Baron, regarding the death of Avicii.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii retired from performing live in 2016, but continued to make music in the studio. He cited health for his reason to retire, which included acute pancreatitis in part due to excessive drinking. In 2014 he had his gallbladder and appendix removed. According to Variety, Avicii was born in Stockholm on Sept. 8, 1989. He began DJing as a teenager and released his first single in 2007.