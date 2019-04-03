Susan Holmes McKagan, Wife Of Guns N' Roses Bassist Duff McKagan's Reveals Secret To Lasting Marriage In New Book

After a blind date was set up, supermodel and wife of Guns N' Roses bassist, Susan Holmes McKagan's life would change forever.

"I guess, like anybody, I had some trepidation," the supermodel says. "In fact, when he was calling me on the phone he was like, 'Can I take you out to dinner?' ... I thought about it and then the next time he called, I said, 'You know what? How about I pick you up? Instead of you coming to pick me up at my house?' Because I don't know, I wasn't sure what to expect. I [didn't] know if I wanted to have this guy have my address. It's just funny looking back because he's far from that. He's a true gentleman."

Now, 20 years later in marriage, her inspiration after being married to Duff McKagan and sharing two beautiful daughters, she will release her book called "The Velvet Rose". The book will talk about how her fashion world colliding with Duff's rock 'n' roll world back in the '90s.

Her book debuts in bookstores April 16th.

via FOX NEWS