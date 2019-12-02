Survey Says You Need This Much Money To Be Happy Living In Dallas

A research study made by Purdue University recently discovered how much people who live in Dallas need to make each year to be financially happy.

And surprise surprise, it's in the six figure range.

The exact annual salary needed was estimated at $113,085 and if you're looking just for emotional well-being, that salary range needs to be somewhere between $64K and $80K.

Of course the study also showed that the amount of money needed in order to be happy varies worldwide.

“That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds,” said Andrew T. Jebb, a doctoral student and the lead author of the Purdue University study.

-story via fox4news.com