What's The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Texas?

Without a doubt, candy is one of the most important elements of Halloween. If you plan on handing out candy this year, you better make sure you have the good stuff.

In Texas, that means Reese's Peanut Butter Cups! The big ones!

Candystore.com has put together an interactive map of Halloween candy by state. Shockingly, candy corn tops the list for Alabama, Michigan, Iowa, New Mexico, Nevada, and Idaho. Gross! As for Oklahoma and Montana, they might have the saddest Halloween candy selection of all time! Double Bubble. Don't get us wrong, Double Bubble is ok, but it only lasts 5 maybe 10 seconds. There are so many better options out there.

Now back to Texas...ok, we love us some Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, but what about a back up? Coming in at #2 are Starbursts. And #3 is the Almond Joy! That's a pretty great lineup!