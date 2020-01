Coming as a surprise to just about everyone, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz and her 40-year-old husband Benji Madden just welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world! Her name is Raddix.

Diaz made the below announcement on her Instagram page yesterday (Friday 1/3/20):

❤️❤️❤️ @benjaminmadden A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

Congrats to the new parents!

