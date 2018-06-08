"Strike and Reel" Movie Theater, Bowling Alley & Arcade Coming To Garland

The 90,000 sq.ft. entertainment venue "Strike and Reel", with a movie theater, restaurants, video games and other attractions within the bowling area, is coming to Garland!

Entertainment Properties Group, Inc., which operates Pinstack bowling alleys in Allen, Plano and Los Colinas, is helming the project.

Mark Moore, chief executive officer of Entertainment Properties Group, told Guide Live, "We have been working on this concept for quite some time and we are excited to announce the first location here in our North Texas home."

"Strike and Reel" is currently in the planning stage and expected to open near the George Bush Tollway and Holford Rd. in 2019.

Click HERE for an artist's rendering of "Strike and Reel."