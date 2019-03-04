Stevie Nicks Says She Still Feels A Connection With Prince

As Stevie Nicks gets ready to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for a second time, the singer sat down with Rolling Stone to reflect on her incredible career. While stories of her time with Fleetwood Mac, along with her solo career filled the interview, one thing that stood out was Nicks revealing she still feels a close connection with Prince.

Stevie Nicks said she regrets never getting a chance to share the stage with prince, but still the late singer had a huge impact on Nicks’ career. According to Nicks, her song ‘Stand Back’ was inspired by Prince’s hit record, ‘Little Red Corvette.’

Speaking on how Prince still inspires her today, Stevie Nicks said, “I feel like Prince is with me…When I’m nervous, I’ll talk to Prince. In my solo act, when I do ‘Moonlight’, I wear this white wolfy coat — I put this coat on and I try to transform into a Dire Wolf from Game of Thrones. And before I go on, I always say, ‘Walk with me, Prince.’”

Stevie Nicks will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time over the summer. The singer, who is already enshrined as a member of Fleetwood Mac, will be inducted along with Radiohead, Janet Jackson, The Cure, Roxy Music, Def Leppard and The Zombies. While she will be surrounded by loved ones, Prince will be up on stage with her in spirit.

