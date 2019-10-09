Steven Tyler Reunited With Vegas Strong Tee

Barbie Dahl and her husband Kris gladly returned the T-shirt

October 9, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Steven Tyler

Credit: Imagn/ Picture Group

@aerosmith lead singer @iamstevent was reunited with his #VegasStrong T-shirt he threw into the crowd on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Swipe up in our stories to watch and read more.

A post shared by Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) on

Last Week Steven Tyler the front man of Aerosmith threw his Vegas Strong shirt to the fan crowd after singing “Come Together” to honor the lives of those lost in the Oct. 1 shootings at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

After the show Tyler and his manager were asking for a sweet deal for the commemorative T-shirt back. They offered two meet-and-greet passes to any Aerosmith show in Vegas as a reward for the T-shirt to  display at the band’s museum at Park Theater.

Saturday morning, Tyler and his manager received an answer to their offer. The Dahls had caught the shirt at last Tuesdays concert and were ecstatic to swap the T-shirt for another chance to see Aerosmith in concert and meet Steven Tyler.

Tuesday night the fan couple Kris and Barbie Dahl, named like the iconic Mattel toy reunited Tyler with his famous black Vegas Strong T-shirt at their promised meet-and-greet with Tyler and Perry.

 “We are blessed,” Barbie Dahl said after handing off the item. “I don’t know what else to say.”

The Couple was very humbled by the experience.

Via: Review Journal

