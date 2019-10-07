Steven Tyler Offers Reward For Vegas Strong T-Shirt

Sounds like a deal

October 7, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Steven Tyler

Credit: Imagn/ © PictureGroup

Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Music
Music News
Rock

Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler is seeking the return of the T-shirt he wore this past Tuesday night at an Aerosmith concert. Tyler tossed his Vegas Strong T-shirt into the crowd as he finished his song.

Tyler wore the shirt as a tribute to commemorate the victims lost at the October 1st Vegas shootings that occurred two years ago.

Here is a picture of the wanted T-shirt below:

@iamstevent Rockin the #vegasstrong shirt last night! @theparkvegas Great show! #lasvegas #lasvegasstrip #rocknroll #music #aerosmith #classicrock #radio

A post shared by FOXX & MACKENZIE w KEN JOHNSON (@foxxandmackenziewithkenjohnson) on

Tyler shouted, “This is for all the people we’ve lost in Vegas, and for all the people we have lost around the world.” 

Now the star is asking back for his t-shirt. This message goes out to the Aerosmith fan who took the shirt.  E-mail jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com to arrange the return of the t-shirt and the chance to meet Steven Tyler.  He is offering two VIP tickets and a personal meet-and-greet to an upcoming Aerosmith show at the Park Theater at Park MGM.

 

Sounds like a deal!

 

Via: Review Journal

 

Tags: 
Steven Tyler
Wanted T-shirt
Returned
Aerosmith
Vegas Strong
Reward

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes