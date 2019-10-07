Steven Tyler Offers Reward For Vegas Strong T-Shirt

Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler is seeking the return of the T-shirt he wore this past Tuesday night at an Aerosmith concert. Tyler tossed his Vegas Strong T-shirt into the crowd as he finished his song.

Tyler wore the shirt as a tribute to commemorate the victims lost at the October 1st Vegas shootings that occurred two years ago.

Here is a picture of the wanted T-shirt below:

Tyler shouted, “This is for all the people we’ve lost in Vegas, and for all the people we have lost around the world.”

Now the star is asking back for his t-shirt. This message goes out to the Aerosmith fan who took the shirt. E-mail jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com to arrange the return of the t-shirt and the chance to meet Steven Tyler. He is offering two VIP tickets and a personal meet-and-greet to an upcoming Aerosmith show at the Park Theater at Park MGM.

Sounds like a deal!

Via: Review Journal