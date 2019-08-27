Check Out Steven Tyler Busting A Move To Red Hot Chili Peppers "Funky Monks"

After all these years, Steve Tyler is still full of energy, and many fans are left wondering how. The Aerosmith frontman recently posted a video to Instagram that shows, even when backstage, he still needs to bust a move. In the video, Tyler can be seen dancing to the Red Hot Chili Peppers song ‘Funky Monks.’

Steven Tyler may just be revealing he is a huge Red Hot Chili Peppers fan, as the Aerosmith frontman definitely enjoyed dancing around to their 1991 song, ‘Funky Monks.’ The song comes from the band’s album ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik.’ The track also served as the title for their 1991 documentary, ‘Funky Monks.’

In his post, Steven Tyler wrote, “NOT EXACTLY THE SAME OLD SONG AND DANCE,” before promoting his Aerosmith Vegas show, ‘Deuces Wild.’ Now that everyone knows Tyler is a fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, maybe a collaboration can come in the future. Until then, fans can enjoy busting a move with Steven Tyler to ‘Funky Monks.’

Via Alternative Nation