Steve Irwin Cartoon Welcoming Australian Animals Killed In Wildfires Goes Viral

As Australia's wildfires worsen, thousands of tourists and residents have evacuated. The bushfires have been raging since September and consumed over 14.8 million acres, killed at least 23 people and have left thousands of people homeless. Nearly one-third of the species in the area, died in the fires.

Steve Irwin’s family has saved more than 90,000 animals from the devastating Australia wildfires. There is now a cartoon depicting the late animal activist on one knee welcoming not-so-lucky creatures into heaven and it has gone viral.

The very touching cartoon went viral over the weekend. The artist is a 22-year-old Australian, Sharnia-Mae Sturm. The image shows Steve Irwin welcoming Australian animals killed in bushfires to heaven. The cartoon is captioned with Steve Irwin saying, “Don't worry little guys; I'll take care of you.”

The cartoon gained more than 2.5 million views, with many saying it brought them to tears. Sturn wrote on her post, “This little tribute drawing goes to all the innocent animals caught in the blazes across my home country, it breaks my heart to see it’s still going on but there’s only so much that can be done to keep it from spreading. I hope all the animals who couldn’t make it are now in heaven with Steve Irwin, being taken care of, and not having a care in the world or memory of how they got there. Rest In Peace fuzzy babies, we will miss you ❤️”

