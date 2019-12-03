Starbucks Unveils A New Drink For The Holidays

Just in time for Christmas, Starbucks has released it's newest holiday drink the Irish Cream Cold Brew.

The Irish Cream Cold Brew is made with their cold brew coffee and Irish cream flavored syrup over ice, topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and dusted with cocoa powder.

Faith and Beggorah! Starbucks wants to say top of the mornin' to ya with their new Irish Cream Cold Brew!. Read more: https://t.co/m6p7MNhRhv pic.twitter.com/Gb5BJ3VQTf — KOLD News 13 (@KOLDNews) December 3, 2019

“It pairs so well with cold brew because of the chocolate flavor in the Irish cream and the cocoa notes from the coffee,” Erin Marinan, a product developer for Starbucks, said in a company blog post. “I think about that customer who’s in the middle of work or shopping, and this will help get them into the holiday spirit for the rest of the day.”

This week Starbucks is also beginning it's Starbucks for life contest that will run until Jan. 6, 2020. It's grand prize is free drinks daily for 30 years.

-story via msn.com