Starbucks Baristas Declare War on New Tie Dye Frappuccino

July 11, 2019
Starbucks

This week Starbucks just rolled out it's new summer frappuccino and baristas everywhere are pleaing for people not to order it.  

Apparently the drink is nightmarishly extensive to make.  

Known as the Tie Dye Frappuccino, the company's website describes the drink as a "fruity drink vibrant with red, blue and yellow tie-dye swirls, topped with vanilla whipped cream, and dusted with red, blue and yellow powder."  Oh and in case you're wondering what it might taste like, it's been likened to banana candy.  

Baristas have been out in force on Twitter expressing their lament.  

-story via mtlblog.com

 

 

