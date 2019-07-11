Starbucks Baristas Declare War on New Tie Dye Frappuccino

This week Starbucks just rolled out it's new summer frappuccino and baristas everywhere are pleaing for people not to order it.

Apparently the drink is nightmarishly extensive to make.

Known as the Tie Dye Frappuccino, the company's website describes the drink as a "fruity drink vibrant with red, blue and yellow tie-dye swirls, topped with vanilla whipped cream, and dusted with red, blue and yellow powder." Oh and in case you're wondering what it might taste like, it's been likened to banana candy.

Baristas have been out in force on Twitter expressing their lament.

I’m bracing myself for the hell that is going to come through our doors the day the tie dye Frappuccino is released. I get to wear tie dye though so that’s cute. -- — Mary Mackey (@simplymar99) July 9, 2019

If you order the tie dye Frappuccino when it launches, just know every barista working hates you. — sara (@besse_sara) July 8, 2019

Please don’t order the tie-dye frappuccino it’s gross and I don’t wanna make it. — Kierstyn Bennett (@BennettKierstyn) July 10, 2019

People are complaining about the new Starbucks Tie-Dye Frap not being good.



Really, you thought something that looked like this would taste good? It looks like barf in a cup! pic.twitter.com/nvvJEkw7BB — KBear 101 (@kbear101fm) July 11, 2019

-story via mtlblog.com