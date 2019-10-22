Star Of 'Supernatural' Jensen Ackles Releasing Album
You can pre-order the album now
October 22, 2019
Jensen Ackles and Steve Carlson make up the duo Radio Company and will release their debut album Radio Company Vol. 1 November 8th.
In a Instagram post, they announced the date as well their first single "Sounds of Someday" you'll get that when you pre-order the album.
The two have been working as a duo group for almost 15 years.
Quick shout out. Check link in bio for iTunes pre-sale of the debut album. The single “Sounds of Someday” is available now when you order. The album will be on all platforms November 8th.