Sprinkles Cupcakes Now Serves Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Cupcakes

Do you like your dessert spicy?

We questioned whether bacon should be put dessert and were blown away by all the delicious combinations, but this might take the cake.

Sprinkles Cupcakes in Dallas and Plano will be offering customers the chance to try their Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cupcake. This odd dessert will only be available till March 24th, after that who knows when they'll bring this cupcake back.

If you’re like everyone else and wondering ‘what’s this cupcake made of?’ The batter used is your basic vanilla, with a few Flamin' Hot Cheetos in the center, topped with a white cheddar cheese frosting, and crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos dusted on top.

Does that sound appetizing to you?

According to vice president of culinary at Sprinkles Cupcakes, Charles Craig said their taste testers were pretty divided. "We had people saying, 'This is great!' versus people saying, 'Why are we doing this?' ... We had people excited to try something so weird and people who were like, 'No way, get it away from me.'"

If you want to try the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cupcake, go pick one up before they’re gone.

Via: Guidelive