Spotify Is Testing Out A New Feature That Allows Users To Block Any Artist They Dislike

There is nothing worse than jamming out to a great playlist, only to be interrupted by an artist you despise. Maybe you don’t like that artist’s style, music or taste, or maybe you just don’t want to support that artist in anyway. That is why Spotify is testing out a new feature that will allow users to block musicians they don’t want to hear from.

Spotify is currently testing out the new feature in the newest version of their iOS app. The “don’t play this artist” feature will allow users to block particular artists from streaming on their app. While it still doesn’t block songs that artist is featured on, any song that artist puts out as their own will never play from a library, playlist, chart list or even Spotify radio stations.

The feature was first spotted by tech source, Thurrott. They note that Spotify thought about this feature as far back as 2017, but decided against it after serious consideration. The change for Spotify comes in response to the #muteRKelly protest. After a recent documentary surfaced 25 years of accusations against R Kelly, the streaming service felt pressure to remove the artists form their app. It has been reported that R Kelly has been dropped by his label, RCA, and Spotify recently removed R Kelly from any of their curated playlists, but that did little to deter Kelly’s music from appearing on the app.

Many users of the streaming service were excited about the new feature, with some claiming this is the feature they had been waiting for. One twitter user wrote, “So glad Taylor Swift is back on Spotify so I can block her.” Many who have noticed the new feature have begun purging artists they don’t want to hear from. While Spotify is testing out this feature in response to the R Kelly accusations, it seems users have found plenty of other artists they wish to block.

While this new feature is still in the testing stage, it is expected to eventually become a part of the streaming app on all platforms. The “don’t play this artist” feature can now be used on any iOS version of the app. Spotify has made it clear, they want to put the decision in the hands of the listener, and now it up to them to mute the artists they don’t want to hear from.

Via The Verge