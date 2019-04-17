Southwest And American Airlines Shut Down Planes Due To Severe Weather Threat

April 17, 2019
Getty Images

There is a severe weather threat happening in DFW tonight, where the possibility of baseball or softball size hail might fall.

After school activities and workplaces have been shut down early for people to be with their families. 

It looks like the storm will hit DFW around 7pm with threats of large hail, damaging winds and a LOW risk of a tornado. 

That being said, Southwest Airlines have shut their flights between 6pm and 10pm and American Airlines won't have arriving planes past 9pm and will only have two departures afterwards.

Stay safe DFW!

 

via D Magazine

