Southwest Airlines Will Stop Giving Peanuts On Flights

Starting August 1, Southwest Airlines will no longer give peanuts on flights.

The airline company says they will ditch the peanuts to make a better experience to those who are allergic to them.

A statement was released by Southwest on Monday stating:

"Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest's history and DNA. However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, including customers with peanut-related allergies, we've made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning August 1.

We hope that our free pretzels (and our wonderful portfolio of free snacks on longer flights) served along with our legendary Southwest Hospitality will please customers who might be nostalgic or sad to see peanuts go. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where all customers - including those with peanut-related allergies - feel safe and welcome on every Southwest flight"