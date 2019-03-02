Bridesmaid Forgets Her Wedding Dress: Southwest Airlines Saves The Day

I have to admit, it's nice to read something positive about an airline! And when the airline is DFW's own Southwest, I'm not a bit surprised.

Taylor Kenny was on her way to Costa Rica: her friend was getting married...and she was one of the bridesmaids. However, Taylor forgot her dress in Houston. In a desperate plea, she tweeted Southwest Airlines about it: begging the airline to get her dress on the next day's flight.

Southwest heard her: and helped out immediately. Check out how it played out:

UPDATE: The dress has arrived at Houston Hobby!



(Shout out to the bridesmaid’s friend Rachel, who dropped it off at the airport this morning. We all need a friend like Rachel.) pic.twitter.com/K7aqVb25DY — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019

Source: BuzzFeed News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!