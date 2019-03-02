Bridesmaid Forgets Her Wedding Dress: Southwest Airlines Saves The Day

March 2, 2019
Angela Chase
Photo Credit: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY

I have to admit, it's nice to read something positive about an airline!  And when the airline is DFW's own Southwest, I'm not a bit surprised.

Taylor Kenny was on her way to Costa Rica: her friend was getting married...and she was one of the bridesmaids.  However, Taylor forgot her dress in Houston.  In a desperate plea, she tweeted Southwest Airlines about it: begging the airline to get her dress on the next day's flight.

Southwest heard her: and helped out immediately.  Check out how it played out:

