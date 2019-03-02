Bridesmaid Forgets Her Wedding Dress: Southwest Airlines Saves The Day
Were not a bit surprised!
I have to admit, it's nice to read something positive about an airline! And when the airline is DFW's own Southwest, I'm not a bit surprised.
Taylor Kenny was on her way to Costa Rica: her friend was getting married...and she was one of the bridesmaids. However, Taylor forgot her dress in Houston. In a desperate plea, she tweeted Southwest Airlines about it: begging the airline to get her dress on the next day's flight.
Southwest heard her: and helped out immediately. Check out how it played out:
Alright, let’s do it! https://t.co/N9y5iK4lpT— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019
UPDATE: The dress has arrived at Houston Hobby!— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019
(Shout out to the bridesmaid’s friend Rachel, who dropped it off at the airport this morning. We all need a friend like Rachel.) pic.twitter.com/K7aqVb25DY
Ladies and gentlemen, it has arrived.— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019
Operation #RescueTheDress: COMPLETE! pic.twitter.com/vxNH812IXG
Source: BuzzFeed News