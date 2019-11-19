South Dakota's Anti-Meth Campaign Goes Viral

In a bizarre attempt to raise awareness against meth, South Dakota's new anti-meth ad campaign is going viral.

The ad's motto? "Meth. We're on it."

Check out the full TV ad below.

"I'm on meth. I'm on meth. I'm on it too. So am I. So am I. I'm on meth. Meth is not someone else's problem. It's everyone in South Dakota's problem. And we need everyone to get on it."



This is SD's new meth "prevention" campaign, for which they paid an ad agency $449,000. --‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7H76U8ZU6W — Jacy Reese (@jacyreese) November 18, 2019

-story via wfaa.com