South Dakota's Anti-Meth Campaign Goes Viral

November 19, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
rushmore

Scott Olson / Staff

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

In a bizarre attempt to raise awareness against meth, South Dakota's new anti-meth ad campaign is going viral.  

The ad's motto?  "Meth.  We're on it."  

Check out the full TV ad below.  

-story via wfaa.com 

 

Tags: 
South Dakota
Ad Campaign
anti-meth
drugs
viral
ad
2019