South Dakota's Anti-Meth Campaign Goes Viral
November 19, 2019
In a bizarre attempt to raise awareness against meth, South Dakota's new anti-meth ad campaign is going viral.
The ad's motto? "Meth. We're on it."
Check out the full TV ad below.
"I'm on meth. I'm on meth. I'm on it too. So am I. So am I. I'm on meth. Meth is not someone else's problem. It's everyone in South Dakota's problem. And we need everyone to get on it."— Jacy Reese (@jacyreese) November 18, 2019
This is SD's new meth "prevention" campaign, for which they paid an ad agency $449,000. --♂️ pic.twitter.com/7H76U8ZU6W
-story via wfaa.com