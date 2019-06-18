Soundgarden's 'Live From The Artists Den' To Premier In Select Theaters This Week

If you happen to find yourself in Los Angeles, New York or Seattle this week, then you're in for a treat.

Soundgarden's concert film ''Live From The Artist's Den'' which is being hailed as an immersive experience, is premeiring in select theaters in those cities.

The film is from a 2013 concert that features "dramatically enhanced sound and visuals".

Apparently the film showcases 12 high-definition camera angles customized for an immersive multi-screen viewing experience, a live remix of the original multitrack 48-channel audio in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound, an ultra-high resolution audio technology from L-Acoustics, will provide a live-feeling to the recording. The 360˚ real time mix will be synced to on-screen footage and further complemented by a light show.

Oh and the show is an amazing 29-song performance with nearly two-and-a-half hours of hits and deep cuts.

“We wanted to play a long set at this show — we wanted to get a lot of material in there,” says guitarist Kim Thayil. “We got to go deep into our catalog and bring out songs like ‘Blind Dogs’ and ‘New Damage’ and earlier songs like ‘Incessant Mace’ and ‘Hunted Down.’ Two and a half hours of sometimes fast, often dark songs with weird time signatures can be hard work, but fans stayed there till the end and they dug it, so it was great.”

But if you can't make it to any of the theater showings, “Soundgarden: Live from the Artist's Den” will be released in album form with a variety of packages in July.

The “Super Deluxe” box will feature the complete 29-song concert film in 5.1 surround sound and stereo on Blu-ray, and more than 30 minutes of bonus interviews with the band, in addition to four black 180-gram audiophile LPs, 2CDs, a 40-page photo book, four band member lithos, and replica artist all-access pass and ticket stub from the original show.

-story via variety.com