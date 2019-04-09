Soundgarden Guitarist, Kim Thayil, Lists His All Time Favorite Grunge Albums

The Grunge Era Guitarist Names Albums From Nirvana, Pearl Jam And More

April 9, 2019
Angela Chase
Angela Chase
Soundgarden

Admedia, Inc

What is the greatest grunge album of all time? Everyone seems to have their own list, and that includes those in the bands that made the genre famous. Soundgarden guitarist, Kim Thayil, recently sat down with Rolling Stone to talk all things grunge, and give his list of favorite grunge albums.

Before giving the names of some of his favorite albums of the era, Kim Thayil first defined what exactly grunge music is. He put it as, “Seattle-area music of a particular community and genre during a particular period of time from the mid-Eighties to the mid-Nineties.” Using that as a base here are some of Thayil’s favorite Grunge albums (in no particular order):

  • Nirvana, ‘Bleach’ (1989)
  • Green River, ‘Dry as a Bone’ (1987)
  • Melvins, ‘Gluey Porch Treatments’ (1987)

  • U-Men, ‘U-Men EP’ (1984)
  • Skin Yard, ‘Hallowed Ground’ (1988)
  • Mudhoney, ‘Superfuzz Bigmuff’ (1988)

  • Tad, ‘God’s Balls’ (1980)
  • Screaming Trees, ‘Clairvoyance’ (1986)
  • Alice In Chains, ‘Facelift’ (1990)
  • Pearl Jam, ‘Ten’ (1991)

Among his list was a special shout out to the band Malfunkshun, who Kim Thayil said, “was very inspirational and influential.” While there was not a real Malfunkshun album before lead singer Andrew Wood’s death the Soundgarden guitarist mentioned songs, ‘My Only Fan’ and ‘Shotgun Wedding’ saying “those are amazing songs.”

Kim Thayil says he’s got “a lot of things on paper and in my head” but isn’t working on anything right now. Still, he had time to give a great list of grunge albums. These albums may not be on your list though, so the debate will continue on!

Via Rolling Stone

